Saints Rookie Report: Week 5

There were not many positives for the New Orleans Saints in their loss to the Bucs. The team’s offense looked absolutely dead. However, the biggest positive of this game was a rookie. So, without further ado, let’s get into the rookie report.

Bryan Bresee

The Saints first-rounder has been showing flashes to start the season but hadn’t had a standout game. This week the Clemson product was a monster. He had four tackles, 2.5 stuffs, and a sack against the Bucs.

Bryan Bresee is good at football. That’s my analysis for the day. pic.twitter.com/HB7lFVf4zE — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 3, 2023

Bresee uses his high motor and athletics to cause havoc. He seems to be getting better every week, and if you’re a Saints fan that’s exactly what you want. It’s looking like the Saints finally hit on a defensive lineman prospect.

Isaiah Foskey

The Notre Dame product had his most productive game of his rookie year. He recorded three tackles against the Buccaneers. It seems the Saints are taking it very slow with Foskey, and he’ll get more playing time as the weeks pass.

Kendre Miller

Miller only had one carry last week. The Saints spent a third-round pick on Miller and don’t seem to have a real plan for him. I would love to see the Saints try and get Miller some designed runs. Miller is an ultra-talented back. He just needs the chance to show it.

A.T. Perry

We haven’t seen the Wake Forrest product touch the field, but I think that needs to change. The Saints have struggled tremendously on offense, and especially in the red zone. A physical player like Perry could maybe help the team break this funk.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel