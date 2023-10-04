Saints vs. Patriots, their history then and now

The New Orleans Saints will be on the road this week to face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. This will be the 16th time that the two franchises will face one another. New England currently holds a 10-5 advantage with a 5-4 record at home against the Saints. New Orleans’ first victory against New England in Foxborough came just 2 seasons ago with a 28-13 win on September 26, 2021.

The Saints head into this game with a 2-2 record after losing their last two games to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots are sitting at 1-3, coming off a huge loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Arlington.

Kickoff is at 12pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel