Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 5

The New Orleans Saints offense bottomed out against the division rival Bucs. They now have some tough questions to ask if they want to save this season. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 3, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:
15. New Orleans Saints: +4300 (Last week’s odds: +3500) (Last week’s ranking: 13)
1. Kansas City Chiefs: +550 (+600) (1)
2. San Francisco 49ers: +550 (+600) (2)
3. Philadelphia Eagles: +650 (+700) (3)
4. Buffalo Bills: +700 (+950) (4)
5. Dallas Cowboys: +850 (+1000) (5)
6. Baltimore Ravens: +1200 (+1400) (7)
7. Miami Dolphins: +1300 (+1000) (6)
8. Detroit Lions +2000 (+2200) (9)
9. Los Angeles Chargers +2800 (+3000) (11)
10. Cincinnati Bengals: +2800 (+1700) (8)
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6500 (+8000) (20)
21. Atlanta Falcons: +8000 (+4500) (16)
31. Carolina Panthers: +55000 (+30000) (30)
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.
Loading comments...