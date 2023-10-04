 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Bresee continues to shine for New Orleans

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Bresee breaks out once again-Canal St Chronicles

The rookie nose tackle from Clemson has had a strong start to his NFL career for the New Orleans Saints.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

As the Saints try to put the last two games behind them, we look ahead to their next matchup with the New England Patriots.

Bresee looks like a star-Saints News Network

7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits from the interior d-line as a rookie? Yeah, that’ll typically get you noticed.

Are the Saints headed in the right direction?-Canal St Chronicles

SB Nation asked the fans that if after four games and two very poor performances, are the New Orleans Saints going the right way?

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...