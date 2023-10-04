Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Bresee continues to shine for New Orleans

Bresee breaks out once again-Canal St Chronicles
The rookie nose tackle from Clemson has had a strong start to his NFL career for the New Orleans Saints.
Numbers to Know: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles
As the Saints try to put the last two games behind them, we look ahead to their next matchup with the New England Patriots.
Bresee looks like a star-Saints News Network
7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits from the interior d-line as a rookie? Yeah, that’ll typically get you noticed.
Are the Saints headed in the right direction?-Canal St Chronicles
SB Nation asked the fans that if after four games and two very poor performances, are the New Orleans Saints going the right way?
The #Saints made Roby a surprise cut at roster cut downs. Finally picks his next spot. https://t.co/GtcKwucyVl— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 3, 2023
Thought this in real time and the tape confirms it, Trevor Penning had his best day as a pro vs the Bucs and keeps taking steps forward, particularly in pass-pro. #Saints— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 3, 2023
- Weeks 1 & 2: 10 pressures, 3 sacks allowed
- Weeks 3 & 4: 3 pressures, 0 sacks allowed
A lot of this ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ONnR6hdiJV
Loading comments...