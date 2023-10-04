Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Bresee continues to shine for New Orleans

The rookie nose tackle from Clemson has had a strong start to his NFL career for the New Orleans Saints.

As the Saints try to put the last two games behind them, we look ahead to their next matchup with the New England Patriots.

7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits from the interior d-line as a rookie? Yeah, that’ll typically get you noticed.

SB Nation asked the fans that if after four games and two very poor performances, are the New Orleans Saints going the right way?

The #Saints made Roby a surprise cut at roster cut downs. Finally picks his next spot. https://t.co/GtcKwucyVl — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 3, 2023