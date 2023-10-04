Wednesday’s Saints vs. Patriots Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back after a Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough. 6 Saints did not practice on Wednesday including rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee who appears to be out with an illness. Quarterback Derek Carr was limited in Wednesday’s practice where he did throw passes.

The New England Patriots will be without promising rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez as he was announced out for the season with a shoulder injury. Star pass rusher Matt Judon was also absent from New England’s practice.

New Orleans Saints

Full Participation

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

Limited Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

C Erik McCoy (Knee)

Did Not Participate

DT Bryan Bresee (Illness)

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest/Foot)

G Andrus Peat (Concussion)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

New England Patriots

Limited Participation

DT Christian Barmore (Knee)

DB Cody Davis (Knee)

LB Trey Flowers (Foot)

DT Davon Godchaux (Ankle)

DB Johnathan Jones (Ankle)

WR Ty Montgomery (Illness)

OT Riley Reiff (Knee)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Thigh)

G Cole Strange (Knee)

CB Shaun Wade (Shoulder)

Did Not Participate

CB Christian Gonzalez (Shoulder)

OLB Matt Judon (Elbow)