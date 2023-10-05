NFL Picks Week 5: Chasing Ghosts of the Past

The New Orleans Saints head on the road to face the New England Patriots this week. Both teams are coming into this game off of losses that reached new lows for these franchises over the past few years. Now these once-favored franchises look to restore some faith in their brand, and a win this week might give some short-term faith to their fans. Both the Saints and Patriots appear to be clinging to past ideas and past glories, rather than evolving with the rest of their peers, which is eroding hope with fans, and potentially players.

The Saints and Pats stood as two of the franchises with the highest win percentages over the last two decades, led by their future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and coaches, but those eras have clearly come to an end, and now we see franchises chasing the ghosts of their past. The immediate future may be bleak or may have a glimmer of hope depending on the winner this Sunday. Hopefully the Saints get this win.

Let’s take a look at this and every matchup in Week 5.

WEEK 5

Thursday, October 5th - Thursday Night Football

Bears(0-4) at Commanders(2-2)

Chicago, the current owners of the first-overall and second overall picks in the 2024 draft, will continue to find new ways to lose, and keep that draft status safe. Washington wins 24-19.

Pick: Commanders

Sunday, October 8th - Very Early Game

Jaguars(2-2) at Bills(3-1) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

This game has a feeling of a trap game for Buffalo all over it. The Bills have to travel to London, coming off an emotional win over Miami, while the Jags stayed in London coming off a win in this same stadium last week over Atlanta. This will be a very close contest against two reigning division winners in the AFC. Watch out for more defense than most will expect in this one. Jacksonville wins 16-13.

Pick: Jaguars

Sunday, October 8th - Early Games

Texans(2-2) at Falcons(2-2)

Atlanta can only really do two things: Run the ball and play competent defense. That will be enough in this surprising performance against the surging Texans. This one comes down to an Atlanta field goal in the closing seconds. Atlanta wins 26-25.

Pick: Falcons

Panthers(0-4) at Lions(3-1)

Carolina’s defense will get absolutely decimated by Detroit’s aggressive and innovative attack on offense. This one will be over quickly. Detroit wins 30-9.

Pick: Lions

Titans(2-2) at Colts(2-2)

Tennessee will win this AFC South rivalry game behind their greatest strength, their defense. Tennessee wins 21-14.

Pick: Titans

Giants(1-3) at Dolphins(3-1)

Miami’s electric offense gets back on track, following a disappointing loss in Buffalo last week, by becoming next in line to dunk on the pathetic Giants. Miami wins 36-9.

Pick: Dolphins

Ravens(3-1) at Steelers(2-2)

Baltimore’s hallmark strengths of their run game and defense will be all they need to win this close matchup of AFC North arch-rivals. Baltimore wins 20-16.

Pick: Ravens

Saints(2-2) at Patriots(1-3)

It will have to be Derek Carr that has to be the best player on the field for the Saints to win this one. He won't be. The Saints have to prove they can score touchdowns, which they simply haven't done. They won't again here. Confidence has never been lower across the board for the Saints. It simply doesn't seem to matter who is out due to injury for the Pats. It doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for the Pats either. We have all seen this story play out too many times. Will the Saints find a way to restore confidence with a win over the Pats? They won't, unfortunately. New England wins 17-12.

Pick: Patriots

Sunday, October 8th - Late Games

Bengals(1-3) at Cardinals(1-3)

As dreadful as the Saints offense has been this season, Cincinnati’s has arguably been worse. Even against Arizona, who themselves have struggled despite showing some flashes, Cincy will continue to falter on offense. Arizona wins 21-18.

Pick: Cardinals

Eagles(4-0) at Rams(2-2)

This matchup of the past two Super Bowl Champions will be dominated by the Philadelphia defense. Philadelphia wins 31-14.

Pick: Eagles

Jets(1-3) at Broncos(1-3)

Russell Wilson will outplay Zach Wilson in this one, which isn't saying much, in this matchup of bad football teams. Denver wins 21-17.

Pick: Broncos

Chiefs(3-1) at Vikings(1-3)

T-Swift’s stadium tour continues in Minneapolis. A heroic effort by Justin Jefferson will keep this one closer than most expect, but it won't be enough in the end to topple Kelce and company. Kansas City wins 26-23.

Pick: Chiefs

Sunday Night Football

Cowboys(3-1) at 49ers(4-0) - Game of the Week

Some may still believe its Jerry Jones, but it's clear at this point that Kyle Shanahan own the Dallas Cowboys. Brock Purdy will outplay Dak Prescott in this potential playoff preview. San Francisco wins 21-14.

Pick: 49ers

Monday, October 9th - Monday Night Football

Packers(2-2) at Raiders(1-3)

As bad as the Raiders are, this is a far closer matchup than some may believe. Las Vegas will certainly end the season with less wins, but the Packers stink this year, and their rotten performance will secure a close win for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas wins 17-16.

Pick: Raiders

There we go, Week 5 is shaping up to be pretty interesting. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!

