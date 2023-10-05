CSC Staff Picks Week 5: Still hope for Saints to turn things around in Foxborough but confidence is dwindling

Back for another week of gameday picks here at Canal Street Chronicles as Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off today. DraftKings Sportsbook has the New Orleans Saints as 1-point underdogs to the New England Patriots.

This week we only have three unanimous picks which would be the same count as last week. Those games go as follows, Washington (-6) over Chicago (+6), Detroit (-10) over Carolina (+10) and Miami (-11) over New York (Giants) (+11). Some of these picks are just clear favorites since a few of these teams are in the bottom five of the league at the moment and don’t seem to surprise anyone anytime soon. Of these Chicago could give Washington a good game if they are able to produce on offense like they were able to last week but that’s a long shot.

Probably the most exciting game of the week will be a Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers versus the Dallas Cowboys. Both amongst the top contenders in the NFC and both have amazing fan bases, as this rivalry goes back some decades ago. One the world will be watching.

The most intriguing game to me though, is the Philadelphia Eagles versus the LA Rams. The Rams have made each and every one of their games interesting this year and haven’t really lost by a large margin at all. Yes, the Eagles are 4-0 but have been close to being on the losing end on at least 3 games they’ve played this year. Don’t be surprised if the Rams pull this one out.

