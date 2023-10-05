 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 5: Derek Carr limited in practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Wednesday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Six players for the New Orleans Saints did not participate, including rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Also of note: QB Derek Carr was limited.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

Is Tampa Bay good? Or is the rest of the division making them look better than they are? We discuss each of the four teams here.

Saints Offense vs Pats Defense-Canal St Chronicles

With the New England Patriots missing two fo their best defensive players, the New Orleans Saints have to capitalize offensively.

Saints sign Cameron Erving-New Orleans Saints

The Saints made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday to try and add some depth to the practice squad.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...