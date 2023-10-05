Saints announce 2 roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday that they have signed tackle Cameron Erving to the practice squad and terminated the contract of linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Erving was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers before being released by the Panthers just prior to the start of this season.

Lewis was drafted in the 3rd round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He played 2 seasons in LA then briefly spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad before signing with the Saints last month.

