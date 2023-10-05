Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears tonight near the Nation’s Capital. This is a closer matchup than it actually seems like it will be. Can the Bears actually win a game? Will the Commanders move above .500? Let’s tune in to find out!

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

