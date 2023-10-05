CSC Week 5 Thursday Night Football preview and props

Last Thursday’s prime time game was between two good and interesting teams. This Thursday Night Football though, is not exactly the best matchup. The winless Chicago Bears travel to the Washington Commanders. Sam Howell and the Commanders have played well so far this season. The Bears have been tough to watch to say the least. Wagers make even bad games interesting though. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Commanders game line -3.5(-150)

The Commanders are home favorites against the hapless Bears and for good reason. The Bears have allowed the second most points in the league so far this season. Meanwhile, the Commanders have played most teams tough so far, sitting at .500 through four games. Sam Howell and the Commanders are heavy favorites going into the game. The Bears have not shown that they can be considered a threat to any team in the NFL this season so far. Adjust the line slightly due to garbage time scores, but the Commanders should easily win the game.

Montez Sweat over .25 sacks(+100)

The Commanders get a rush on opposing quarterbacks over 40% of drop backs. This puts them as the third-best pass rush for any team in the league. Justin Fields is likely in store for a tough game, especially on the road. Fields has been sacked 17 times already this season through just four games. That number should grow against a very good Commanders front. It really is just a pick your favorite player from the front and place a wager on them to get a half a sack. Montez Sweat has the most sacks of the Commanders and good odds, so take him to get a sack on Fields.

Justin Fields over 47.5 rushing yards(-115)

With a bad offensive line and facing a decent Commanders defense, Justin Fields is going to have to scramble around to make plays for the Bears. The previous stats for the Commanders front apply here as well. Fields does not have receivers who can simply win on routes and get open immediately. This is bad news for Fields but good news for his rushing total. It is likely that the Bears will need Fields to move around, and if no one is open then Fields is going to take the yardage available. Jalen Hurts has more weapons than Fields and he still rushed for 34 yards last week on the Commanders. Fields will have more than 48 yards rushing.

Long shot of the night

Terry McLaurin over 125 receiving yards and 1 TD(+1200)

This is the longest shot of all long shots for the series so far this year. There is precedent for primary receivers having big games against the Bears so far this season. Mike Evans torched the Bears in week 2 for 171 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton scored against this team last week as well. Sam Howell keys in on McLaurin more than any other receiver on the team, 26 times so far this season. Long shot wagers can be sucker bets, but +1200 for a big McLaurin game seems worth it.