Thursday’s Saints vs. Patriots Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints had three players absent for Thursday’s practice ahead of their match-up against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Center Erik McCoy was upgraded to full after being limited in Wednesday’s practice while tight end Juwan Johnson is still absent with his calf injury. Quarterback Derek Carr was limited again today.

New England didn’t have any changes from Wednesday’s practice as they are still missing pass rusher Matt Judon while limiting 10 other players.

New Orleans Saints

Full Participation

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

C Erik McCoy (Knee)

DT Bryan Bresee (Illness)

Limited Participation

T Ryan Ramczyk (Foot)

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

T Landon Young (Hip)

Did Not Participate

G Andrus Peat (Concussion)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

New England Patriots

Limited Participation

DT Christian Barmore (Knee)

DB Cody Davis (Knee)

LB Trey Flowers (Foot)

DT Davon Godchaux (Ankle)

DB Johnathan Jones (Ankle)

WR Ty Montgomery (Illness)

OT Riley Reiff (Knee)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Thigh)

G Cole Strange (Knee)

CB Shaun Wade (Shoulder)

Did Not Participate

CB Christian Gonzalez (Shoulder)

OLB Matt Judon (Elbow)

