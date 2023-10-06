If the Saints win/lose against the Patriots

There’s no way around it, the past two weeks have been rough for the New Orleans Saints. After back-to-back losses, this is a must win game for the team. With that being said, the Saints have been a bit better on the road in past seasons than they have at home, so hopefully the team will be able to figure out a way to win against a Bill Belichick led Patriots team with their set of problems.

If the Saints win

This team needs to get it together and fast. Finding a way to bounce back on the road against the New England Patriots will start to build back up the momentum that’s been derailed over the past two weeks. A win here would bump the Saints to a winning 3-2 record overall, but more importantly, a 2-0 record against the AFC (the first being against the Tennesse Titans in Week 1.)

With an offense as talented as they are, the Saints haven’t produced in the way most have expected. A win here will start to build back up the confidence that appeared to be lost when Tampa Bay came into the dome.

If the Saints lose

There’s no way around it, the Saints absolutely can’t afford to drop this game. Falling below .500 with a 2-3 record coming out of Week 5 would be about as horrible of a look for this organization as it gets. This is not a team in rebuild, this is a team currently making attempts to go all in and win now. Losing 3 games in a row is absolutely unacceptable and will begin to make losing a common theme for the Saints.

Losing here would also make the race for the NFC South harder as well by making it that much more of a hassle to catch up to the Bucs who are currently surging.

