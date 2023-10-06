Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Patriots Bold Predictions

Week 4 was another bad one for New Orleans Saints, losing their 2nd straight game of the season at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

This week, the Saints will try to bounce back when they take on the New England Patriots so let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Saints defense sacks Mac Jones 3 times and gets 2 INTs

Alvin Kamara goes off for over 100 yards and 2 TDs

Saints turn things around to get back in the win column

LUKE H:

Saints defense holds the Patriots to less than 10 points

Alvin Kamara scores the only two TDs of the game

Mac Jones throws for under 150 yards

KYLE:

Both teams combine for less than 35 points

Alvin Kamara averages over 6.0 yards a carry

Chris Olave has a redemption catching 7+ passes

GREGORY:

Derek Carr looks awful against a complex Patriots defense, throws 2 picks

The running game gets on track, going for over 100 yards combined

Saints drop another game and the dumpster fire intensifies

HAYDEN:

Neither team scores in double figures

Cam Jordan gets 3 sacks

The game is won on a walk-off field goal

