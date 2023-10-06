Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Patriots Bold Predictions

Week 4 was another bad one for New Orleans Saints, losing their 2nd straight game of the season at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
This week, the Saints will try to bounce back when they take on the New England Patriots so let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Saints defense sacks Mac Jones 3 times and gets 2 INTs
- Alvin Kamara goes off for over 100 yards and 2 TDs
- Saints turn things around to get back in the win column
LUKE H:
- Saints defense holds the Patriots to less than 10 points
- Alvin Kamara scores the only two TDs of the game
- Mac Jones throws for under 150 yards
KYLE:
- Both teams combine for less than 35 points
- Alvin Kamara averages over 6.0 yards a carry
- Chris Olave has a redemption catching 7+ passes
GREGORY:
- Derek Carr looks awful against a complex Patriots defense, throws 2 picks
- The running game gets on track, going for over 100 yards combined
- Saints drop another game and the dumpster fire intensifies
HAYDEN:
- Neither team scores in double figures
- Cam Jordan gets 3 sacks
- The game is won on a walk-off field goal
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...