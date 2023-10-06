 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Saints continue prep for New England

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Armchair Quarterback-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints need to find a way to improve the offense, and it may have to start with who's calling the plays.

Saints Defense vs Pats Offense-Canal St Chronicles

Mac Jones struggled against the Saints the last time these teams met. Will it be more of the same this Sunday?

Belichick has respect for Cam Jordan-NFL.com

In a press conference earlier this week, the Patriots head coach had positive things to say about the defensive end for the Black and Gold.

Week 5 Picks-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints are in desperation mode in terms of getting a win. Will it come against the Pats or will they continue to skid?

