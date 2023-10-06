Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Saints continue prep for New England

Armchair Quarterback-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints need to find a way to improve the offense, and it may have to start with who's calling the plays.
Saints Defense vs Pats Offense-Canal St Chronicles
Mac Jones struggled against the Saints the last time these teams met. Will it be more of the same this Sunday?
Belichick has respect for Cam Jordan-NFL.com
In a press conference earlier this week, the Patriots head coach had positive things to say about the defensive end for the Black and Gold.
Week 5 Picks-Canal St Chronicles
The Saints are in desperation mode in terms of getting a win. Will it come against the Pats or will they continue to skid?
My goodness, this #Saints play in 1987 is insanity.— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 5, 2023
John Fourcade is picked by the Rams, after two fumbles, back to Fourcade and he scores a TD
pic.twitter.com/H9fyEilRP9
I asked #Saints OC Pete Carmichael if there are any changes/additions to game plan meetings and the personnel in that room. The short answer is no, but he did say at least 5 times throughout the presser today that the offensives struggles are “on me” or “my responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/8OwY1VkFbp— Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) October 5, 2023
Fits of the week #Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/zYc7DFEoVF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2023
Loading comments...