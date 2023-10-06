Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the Saints dropped their 2nd straight game on Sunday, losing 26-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans are in a very low place this week. Only 7% of voters feel that the team is still headed in the right direction. This is another huge drop from last week, but it is not surprising given how much the team struggled in that game, where their only points came in the form of 3 field goals.

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road this week to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Let’s hope the Saints can get back into the win column and give a much-needed boost of confidence to fans.

