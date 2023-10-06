Final Saints vs. Patriots Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. There are a total of 12 Saints players on the report with 3 that have been already ruled out.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)
S Jordan Howden (Finger)
C Erik McCoy (Knee)
DT Bryan Bresee (Illness)
T Ryan Ramcyzk (Foot)
Limited Participation
QB Derek Carr (Shoulder) Questionable
CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring) Questionable
G Andrus Peat (Concussion) Questionable
G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Questionable
Did Not Participate
T Landon Young (Hip) OUT
TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) OUT
S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) OUT
New England Patriots:
Full Participation
WR Ty Montgomery (Illness)
Limited Participation
DT Christian Barmore (Knee) Questionable
DB Cody Davis (Knee) Questionable
LB Trey Flowers (Foot) Questionable
DT Davon Godchaux (Ankle) Questionable
DB Johnathan Jones (Ankle) Questionable
OT Riley Reiff (Knee) Questionable
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Thigh) Questionable
G Cole Strange (Knee) Questionable
CB Shaun Wade (Shoulder) Questionable
T Trenton Brown (Chest) Questionable
Did Not Participate
CB Christian Gonzalez (Shoulder) OUT
OLB Matt Judon (Elbow) OUT
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...