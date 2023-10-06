Final Saints vs. Patriots Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. There are a total of 12 Saints players on the report with 3 that have been already ruled out.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

C Erik McCoy (Knee)

DT Bryan Bresee (Illness)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Foot)

Limited Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder) Questionable

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring) Questionable

G Andrus Peat (Concussion) Questionable

G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Questionable

Did Not Participate

T Landon Young (Hip) OUT

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) OUT

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) OUT

New England Patriots:

Full Participation

WR Ty Montgomery (Illness)

Limited Participation

DT Christian Barmore (Knee) Questionable

DB Cody Davis (Knee) Questionable

LB Trey Flowers (Foot) Questionable

DT Davon Godchaux (Ankle) Questionable

DB Johnathan Jones (Ankle) Questionable

OT Riley Reiff (Knee) Questionable

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Thigh) Questionable

G Cole Strange (Knee) Questionable

CB Shaun Wade (Shoulder) Questionable

T Trenton Brown (Chest) Questionable

Did Not Participate

CB Christian Gonzalez (Shoulder) OUT

OLB Matt Judon (Elbow) OUT

