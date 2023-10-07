QB prospects: Quinn Ewers

The New Orleans Saints are currently projected as the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Ever since the legendary Drew Brees retired, the Saints have been in QB purgatory. Saints fans thought they found the answer in Derek Carr, but he’s had a lackluster season so far.

There’s time to turn it around, but the Saints need to do their due diligence. That’s why today we will be looking at QB Prospect Quinn Ewers.

Strengths of Quinn Ewers

The Texas product has a lot of natural arm strength. This allows him to throw clean spirals with a good amount of velocity. Another strong point of his game is that pressure does not faze him. Ewers is able to make throws even with a defender in his face or around him. However, sometimes he’s a little to unphased, and this will be a fault. We’ll talk more about that later.

Ewers has also shown the ability to throw from multiple arm angles. Most college QBs will try to do this but fail miserably. Being able to manipulate arm angles is crucial for success in the NFL. Ewers showcases solid athleticism and is a tough runner.

Where Ewers needs to improve

My biggest problem with Ewers is his footwork. It’s very sloppy and choppy at times. If you watch his footwork, it almost looks like he has “happy feet.” While Ewers throws with decent velocity, he needs to be using his lower half more. I think he could throw with even more power if he were able to use his back leg more.

If he wants to succeed in the NFL, he will need to clean all of this up. It looks very casual, and this will lead to him making casual and inaccurate throws. His mechanics are very awkward, and he’ll need to clean this up.

The final verdict

The Texas Longhorn is an incredibly raw prospect that showcases the potential of an NFL-caliber QB. His mechanics need a ton of refinement, but the natural ability is there. Ewers would definitely benefit from sitting a year to start his career, which could make New Orleans an attractive spot for him.

If he’s able to hone his physical tools with better mechanics, he could be on the best prospects of this draft. I love the mentality of Ewers and his hunger to learn and hone his craft. This mentality will be great for the NFL.

As of right now, Ewers presents himself as a high-ceiling second-round prospect. I could easily see him going in the first round, but I’m likely a little lower on him than most.

