Saints at Patriots props and best bets

Once upon a time, a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots was must-see television. Two juggernaut quarterbacks and sidelines dueling against one another for a win. Now, a battle will wage between two very average quarterbacks and teams trying to keep pace in their division. Derek Carr and Mac Jones have divided their respective fan bases and both teams need a win to silent the critics. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Patriots week 5 best bets.

NFL Week 5 Saints at Patriots best bets

Saints game line +2.5(-138)

The game total for this game is under 40 points, so the sportsbooks believe this will be a low scoring game. It is likely a race to 20 for both teams. Unfortunately, the Saints offense cannot seem to look like a modern NFL offense. The team is a one-point underdog going into the game, but adjusting this line slightly is beneficial, especially since Blake Grupe has been the best Saints offensive weapon so far this season. Until the team can prove they can score more than a touchdown a game, take the points every Saints game.

Mac Jones over .5 interceptions(-120)

Once again, the Saints defense is being forced to carry the team to victory. If the team is going to score, they need the defense to give some short fields. Mac Jones has been on the hot seat since the end of last season to play better but that is going to be tough in week 5 against a good Saints secondary. The Saints hold opposing quarterbacks to just a 73 QBR, good for fourth best in the entire NFL. Dennis Allen should have the defense focused and hopefully Marshon Lattimore decides this matchup is worth his best effort. The rest of the cornerbacks around the team are playing well too though, which should hopefully lead to an interception.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 53.5 yards rushing(-105)

Unfortunately, gone are the days of an elite Saints rushing defense. As good as the Saints secondary is, the front six for the Saints are allowing yards on the ground. So far through four games, the team gives up just over four yards per carry. This is not terrible, but the Saints rushing defense was incredibly stingy the last couple of years but began to fall off last year. Stevenson will be called upon by the Patriots early and often to keep Mac Jones comfortable and take some pressure off the struggling quarterback. Stevenson will rush for more than 54 yards against a mediocre Saints rushing defense.

Long shot of the game

Taysom Hill over 40 rushing yards(+550)

Sadly, one of the new bright spots in the Saints offense are direct runs called for Taysom Hill. With Derek Carr still nursing a shoulder injury, Hill might see the field even more this week. The rushing attack for the Saints has struggled this season, like the rest of the offense, but Hill can churn yards against almost any front. Hill will also take pressure off of Derek Carr and the rest of the offense since these plays are mostly based on winning matchups. 40 rushing yards is still a big number, but in a low scoring defensive game, Hill can eclipse this is just a few plays.