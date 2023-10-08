Week 5 late games open thread

Week 5 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Cincinnati at Arizona

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets at Denver

Kansas City at Minnesota

The most intriguing game in the second half of the day should be the matchup of the last two NFC Champions in Los Angeles. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

