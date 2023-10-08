 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Sunday Night Football open thread

One of the NFC’s greatest rivalries is renewed this Sunday Night. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the Bay Area. These longtime rivals have met in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, with the Niners winning both games. Will the Niners get the best of Dallas once again? Can the Cowboys find a way to get past San Francisco this time? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...