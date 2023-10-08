Cowboys vs. 49ers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the Bay Area. These longtime rivals have met in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, with the Niners winning both games. Will the Niners get the best of Dallas once again? Can the Cowboys find a way to get past San Francisco this time? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!