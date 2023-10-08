New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Inactives

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) are on the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. QB Derek Carr, who was limited in practice all week with an AC sprain will be starting the game today for the Saints.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

Jake Luton

A.T. Perry

Kyle Phillips

Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring)

Landon Young (hip)

Andrus Peat (concussion)

Juwan Johnson (calf)

New England Patriots:

Will Grier

Kayshon Boutte

Cole Strange

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Calvin Anderson

Matthew Judon

