Saints vs. Patriots: Start time, TV schedule, radio, streaming, odds, and more

Today:
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3)
The Saints face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium today, with a chance to improve their record to 3-2 and keep pace in a competitive NFC South. For the Patriots, a win would keep their season afloat, while a loss could sink them. There is a lot on the line for both teams here at the early point of the season. Let’s hope its the Saints that rises to the occasion today.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 5 action:
Game time:
Sunday, October 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts
Weather Forecast:
63º - Sunny
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
New England Patriots radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +1; Over/Under 39 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
