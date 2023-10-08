Saints vs. Patriots: Week 5 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 5

The Saints take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Saints arrive at a crossroads today, and which path they choose is completely up to them. A loss sets them on the path to ruin, while a win sets them on a path to fight back in a winnable NFC South. This matchup sets up nicely for them if they can get their offense out of the dirt and the coaching staff gives the talent something to work with. Hopefully the Saints figure it out today.

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts

Weather Forecast:

63º - Sunny

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

New England Patriots radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints +1; Over/Under 39 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Pats Pulpit

Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

