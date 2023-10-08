Saints vs. Patriots: Week 5 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 5
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3)
The Saints take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Saints arrive at a crossroads today, and which path they choose is completely up to them. A loss sets them on the path to ruin, while a win sets them on a path to fight back in a winnable NFC South. This matchup sets up nicely for them if they can get their offense out of the dirt and the coaching staff gives the talent something to work with. Hopefully the Saints figure it out today.
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts
Weather Forecast:
63º - Sunny
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
New England Patriots radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +1; Over/Under 39 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!
