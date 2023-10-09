Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers tonight in Sin City. These teams have done little against good competition so far, so facing each other may be good for both of them. Can the Raiders get anything going in the ground game? Will the Packers abandon the run themselves? Let’s tune in and find out!

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!