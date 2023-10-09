Overreactions: Saints vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints got back on the winning track in dominating fashion, defeating the New England Patriots 34-0 inside Gillette Stadium. The Black and Gold forced three turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown, and had their best performances of every phase so far in the 2023 season.

Let’s take a look at some things that we may be overreacting about after today:

Could Pete Carmichael be a legit OC?

This is an overreactions article, right?

I'm not ready to say Pete has a job for the long haul with New Orleans, but the offense started to look like it knew what it was doing today. You had receivers open in the middle of the field, you put the football in the hands of your playmakers and put yourself in position to make something happen. But I think the biggest thing I noticed was that Derek Carr had time to make decisions, other than a few instances. The offensive line played much better in this contest, and it showed through the rest of the offense.

We’ll see if it continues, but Pete called a good game today.

Defense played its best game today.

I know this might sound obvious, but it’s very true.

The Saints’ defense hasn’t been an issue all season long, giving up less than 20 points in 3 of the 4 games before this matchup in New England. Then, coming off your worst performance a week ago, you shut out Mac Jones and company. Now, we knew that the Pats weren’t a great offensive team, but to rattle them the way you did was incredible. The Saints sacked Jones twice, forced three turnovers, and the first interception was brought back for a touchdown early in the game.

The Saints defense is clicking, and it will take a lot to slow them down after today.

Final Thoughts

The New Orleans Saints looked as good as they have in a while on Sunday, winning 34-0 in pretty dominant fashion. While this win was a lot of fun for players and fans alike, now the focus shifts to whether or not this team can continue playing the way they did Sunday down the stretch of the season.

