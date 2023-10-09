Fleur-de-Links, October 9: Saints secure critical road win

The New Orleans Saints go on the road to Boston and dominate the New England Patriots 34-0 while Alvin Kamara becomes the Saints’ franchise leader in touchdowns.

Derek Carr throws two touchdown passes, the Saints defense force three turnovers and much more went down in Foxborough Sunday afternoon.

Read what the fans of the Saints had to say during the Black and Gold’s big win over Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Listen to what Sunday’s opposing fanbase had to say about their loss to the Saints, which some people have said Belichick gave up during.

FINAL: #Saints win 34-0!!!



That’s just the second time the Patriots have been shutout at home in the last 30 years. Another great performance by the defense and a good rebound game by the offense pic.twitter.com/UTWSxiZPfx — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) October 8, 2023