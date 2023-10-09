 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 9: Saints secure critical road win

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Saints win, Kamara makes history-AP News

The New Orleans Saints go on the road to Boston and dominate the New England Patriots 34-0 while Alvin Kamara becomes the Saints’ franchise leader in touchdowns.

Saints vs Pats recap-New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr throws two touchdown passes, the Saints defense force three turnovers and much more went down in Foxborough Sunday afternoon.

Saints vs Pats thread-Canal St Chronicles

Read what the fans of the Saints had to say during the Black and Gold’s big win over Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Saints “embarrass” Patriots- Pats Pulpit

Listen to what Sunday’s opposing fanbase had to say about their loss to the Saints, which some people have said Belichick gave up during.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...