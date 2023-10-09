Social media reactions to Saints shutout win over Patriots

After last week’s blunder of a game, the Saints needed to bounce back and do it fast. Not only did they do just that, they did it in convincing fashion. The New Orleans Saints defense allowed zero points by the New England Patriots through all quarters of the game while Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave ripped up and down the field on offense, creating points whenever they had they had the opportunity to do so.

Let’s see what social media had to say on the game.

Don’t never let nobody tell you bullying don’t work, because what the fans and media did to the Saints offensive staff and players is living proof it’s effective — B (@BryanTNR) October 8, 2023

Mac Jones highlights vs the Saints pic.twitter.com/VAh1VWkRn3 — Rob (@rob_thibeault) October 8, 2023

These are the New Orleans #Saints fans wanted to see. Now that we see it can exist don't tease us, keep it going. — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) October 8, 2023

Saints get the shutout for a huge win in Foxborough and will move on to 3-2. See you next week in Houston!! — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) October 8, 2023

How I'm watching football after a Saints win pic.twitter.com/29zqZQO9HZ — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 8, 2023

it is hilarious the Saints media shamed Pete Carmichael into using motion and it's working — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 8, 2023

The Saints really went into New England with the worst offense they’ve had this century and pistol whipped the Patriots until Belichick quit. It happened. Like for real — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) October 8, 2023

