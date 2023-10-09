Saints open 2.5 point favorites as against the Texans

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will hit the road again, this time taking on the Houston Texans (2-3) in NGR Stadium on Sunday.

Currently, the Saints are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is not surprising after the Saints performance on Sunday, where they got a dominating 34-0 win against the New England Patriots. The Saints will hit the road for the 2nd week in the row to face a Texans team who just suffered a crushing 21-19 lost to the Atlanta Falcons.

The under on this game is currently 40.5 points but there will surely be some movement on this as the week progresses.

