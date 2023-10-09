Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders await the visiting Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Two of the oldest teams in the NFL face one another in cross-conference play, with each attempting to keep pace in their division.

The Raiders have been under fire for their play so far this season while the Packers are NFC North stalwarts. This should be a very interesting game to see where both teams stack up. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 5 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 5 props and best bets

Packers game line +3(-142)

This might be the oddest game line in week 5 of NFL action. The Raiders have only scored 62 points this season, while allowing 101. On the other side, the Packers have scored 100 points while allowing just 96. The Raiders only win this season is against the awful Denver Broncos while the Packers should likely be 3-1 on the year. The game is in Las Vegas, but this game should be a toss-up. Green Bay is simply a better team than the Raiders in every facet and they are getting points. Take the advantage, the points, and the better team in the Packers on MNF.

Aaron Jones over 48.5 rushing yards(-115)

The Raiders defense has been mediocre all year. On the season, they surrender over four yards per carry on the ground to opposing running backs. They also surrender the eighth most yards per game on the ground in the NFL. Aaron Jones has been easing back into game action after his return from injury. No other running back on the team has emerged as a viable option while Jones was recovering. The game against the Raiders is a good matchup for Jones and the Packers. It is likely that Jones will carry the majority of rushes for the Packers this week and tally more than 49 rushing yards.

Davante Adams anytime TD scorer(-115)

The revenge game for Davante Adams will be complete with a touchdown in primetime. After being traded from the Packers, Adams has been the struggling Raiders best player. The Packers secondary has been susceptible to opposing teams’ top outside receiver options so far this season. Drake London, Josh Reynolds, and Michael Thomas all had successful games against this same secondary. None of those players are at the caliber of Adams right now either. The matchup is solid, and Adams will be ready to show the Packers what they are missing on Monday Night Football.

Long shot of the night

Davante Adams + Romeo Doubs over 15 receptions(+500)

Adams is not only going to score a touchdown, but he is also likely going to use his knowledge of the Packers defense to feast. There are not many more options for Jimmy Garoppolo to target on the team either. As for Romeo Doubs, he has cemented himself as one of Jordan Love’s favorites receivers this season. Doubs has the highest snap count of any pass-catcher on the Packers. In the last two games alone, Doubs has received 25 total targets. If he and Adams stay on the same track, this long shot has a good shot of hitting.

