Saints vs. Bears, their history then and now

The New Orleans Saints will be back home in the dome this week to take on the Chicago Bears. This will be 33rd time that these two franchises will face one another with New Orleans holding an 18-15 record against the Bears.

The Saints will head into this game with a 4-4 record and tied for 1st place in the NFC South after defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 38-27. The Bears are currently 2-6 and in last place in the NFC North after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The CBS broadcast crew for Sunday’s Saints-Bears game in the Dome:



Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross and an old friend: Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/cQyLrqJp7W — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 31, 2023

Kickoff is at 12 noon and the game will be broadcast on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross and Matt Ryan.

