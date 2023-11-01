 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 1: Saints stay silent at the trade deadline

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

With the New Orleans Saints now tied for first in the division, here’s a look at what happened throughout the rest of the division.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Bears-CSC

The Black and Gold come back home to battle with Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears. Here are some of the numbers to look out for.

Did a horsecollar tackle on Halloween change the Saints?-NOLA.com

When Jameis Winston got tackled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, did that change the course of history for the Black and Gold as we knew it?

Bears make two big announcements-Saints News Network

The Bears will once again be without their quarterback Justin Fields. What does that mean for their gameplan against the New Orleans Saints?

