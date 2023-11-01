Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 9

The New Orleans Saints got back on track with a win against the Colts on Sunday, and now sit tied for first place in the division. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 8, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

14. New Orleans Saints: +4400 (Last week’s odds: +5500) (Last week’s ranking: 15)

1. Philadelphia Eagles: +500 (+600) (3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (+450) (1)

3. San Francisco 49ers: +600 (+500) (2)

4. Miami Dolphins: +950 (+1100) (5)

5. Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (+1000) (4)

6. Baltimore Ravens: +1200 (+1200) (6)

7. Buffalo Bills: +1200 (+1200) (7)

8. Detroit Lions +1400 (+1800) (8)

9. Cincinnati Bengals +1700 (+2600) (10)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000 (+2300) (9)

15. Atlanta Falcons: +7500 (+7000) (17)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +13000 (+11000) (20)

29. Carolina Panthers: +55000 (+70000) (31)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on X at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on X at @HaydenReel.