Wednesday’s Saints vs. Bears Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are hoping to get back to over .500 with a win over an injured Chicago Bears team. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has already announced that undrafted free-agent quarterback Tyson Bagent will be starting for Chicago.

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas was limited on Wednesday’s practice as he was still feeling the symptoms of an illness. Safety Marcus Maye practiced in full on Wednesday after he didn’t appear in New Orleans’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with an illness as well.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

S Marcus Maye (Illness)

Limited Participation

WR Michael Thomas (Rest/Illness)

G/T Andrus Peat (Ankle)

QB Taysom Hill (Hip)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

Did Not Participate

LB Ty Summers (Concussion/Hamstring)

WR Lynn Bowden Jr (Illness)

Chicago Bears:

Full Participation

S Eddie Jackson (Foot)

OL Lucas Patrick (Back)

Limited Participation

OL Braxton Jones (Neck)

Did Not Participate

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Knee)

S Jaquan Brisker (Concussion)

CB Terrell Smith (Illness)

QB Justin Fields (Right Thumb)

G Nate Davis (Ankle)

