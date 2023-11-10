Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Vikings Bold Predictions

Week 9 saw the New Orleans Saints get another win this week, this time against the Chicago Bears, which coupled with an Atlanta Falcons lost, put the Saints all alone atop the NFC South. This week, they will hit the road and head up north to face the Minnesota Vikings. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

The offense continues clicking, scoring 3 TDs

Defense dominates the day with 4 turnovers

Saints win by at least 10

LUKE H:

Saints score 30+ points for the second time in three weeks.

Paulson Adebo has another great game, picking off Josh Dobbs once and breaking up 3+ passes.

Juwan Johnson scores a TD and has 6+ catches.

GREGORY:

Chris Olave continues to drop passes, completely stalling multiple drives

Score stays tight between the teams as Josh Dobbs rushes for over 40 yards

Michael Thomas leads the Saints to victory, 20-17

KYLE:

Saints continue to struggle to contain the QB. Dobbs rushes over 60 yards.

Alvin Kamara rushes for two touchdowns.

Rashid Shaheed scores another 50+ yard touchdown.

