Weekly Preview: New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

The New Orleans Saints have had their fair share of battles with the Minnesota Vikings. Especially in the 2010s, these teams have had some fierce clashes. The Saints have been on the losing end of these games but will look to change the narrative starting this week.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be at home this week, and this looks like a disadvantage for the team. The Vikings are 1-3 at home and 4-1 on the road this season. The Vikings have done well, all things considered. They’ve won their past four games after starting the season 1-4 and losing key players to injury.

The Vikings are usually known for their deadly passing attack of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson could be returning this week against the Saints, it is unknown as of now. Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after starting the season red-hot.

In his absence, the Vikings traded for Josh Dobbs to take over for Cousins. Dobbs, on just five days with his new team, was able to lead his team to victory after Jaren Hall went down with an injury.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints are coming off a 24-17 win against the Chicago Bears. The Saints defense continues to shine. CB Paulson Adebo had the game of his career. He recorded seven tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Adebo was recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Carl Granderson continues to impress this season. He had seven tackles, six hurries, and one QB hit. The DE is proving he was worth every penny that the Saints gave him.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Saints were able to move the ball through Taysom Hill. His versatility paid dividends in the win. Saints QB Derek Carr looked very solid. He made some really nice throws and was more accurate than usual. He’s slowly getting more and more comfortable in the offense.

Who will win the game?

The Saints are on a two-game win streak, and it should continue this week. The Vikings roster is very banged up, and it’s unclear if Justin Jefferson will play. The Saints’ defense has been electric, and Dobbs’ inexperience in the Vikings system should lead to a Saints win.

There are two key matchups to watch for this game. The first one is Vikings WR Jordan Addison versus CB Marshon Lattimore. Addison may be just a rookie, but he’s been absolutely explosive this season. The former USC Trojan has been deadly this season with 41 receptions, 534 yards, and seven TDs. It will be very interesting to see how he can perform against one of the league’s best CBs.

The next matchup will be Christian Darrisaw going up against Carl Granderson. As we talked about earlier, Granderson has been on a tear this season. Darrisaw is one of the game’s best LTs. Darrisaw has only allowed two sacks in his 460 snaps played this season.

He is the highest-graded lineman by PFF this season. He was the third highest-graded lineman last season. It will be awesome to see Darrisaw matchup with Granderson in this game.

