Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints look to go into bye week with momentum

A pair of players for the New Orleans Saints did not participate in practice today while Justin Jefferson was in a limited role.

We take a look at the burning questions before the Saints battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Black and Gold is looking for its third straight win, but it won’t come easy in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Our staff gives you their Week 10 picks for the weekend and there may be a surprise or two in there.

Late night dive into stats: Alvin Kamara leads all RBs in receptions (43) & ranks 3rd in receiving yards (272) in 2023.#Saints — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 10, 2023

Safe travels to all our fans heading to Minnesota this weekend!



Check out our official #Saints Travel Guide before you go⤵️https://t.co/2aGT7aIfVD#Saints | @onlocationexp pic.twitter.com/Qeb5G1xIfk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2023