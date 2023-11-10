Saints at Vikings props and best bets

Here we go again. The New Orleans Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings in week 10 of the NFL regular season in a game which will be full of flashbacks to previous encounters. These flashbacks will be painful for each fanbase so hopefully the game is good between the teams to avoid too many of these. Both the Saints and Vikings are playing for something right now, as both are in the playoff hunt and the outcome of this game could decide seeding. Expect both teams to bring their best as we hit double-digit weeks in the regular season. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Vikings week 10 best bets.

NFL Week 10 Saints at Vikings best bets

Vikings game line +4(-150)

Joshua Dobbs stepped into his role as the Vikings starting quarterback last week in a comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs’ playmaking and scrambling is sure to be a concern for a Saints defense that is notoriously bad against athletic quarterbacks. If Justin Jefferson somehow plays this week, the Saints could be in trouble. Although the defense has played well this season, the offense gives up too many short fields and turnovers. The defense can only do so much, which is why this game line favors the Vikings. Until the offense improves, the Saints are going to be in close games. The only teams that the Saints have beaten by more than one score are the lowly New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts without Anthony Richardson. Expect another close game this week in Minnesota and take the points given.

Derek Carr over 240.5 passing yards(-110)

One area that can be attacked on the Vikings defense is their secondary. If quarterbacks have time in the pocket, success can be had through the air. In their last three games, the Vikings are allowing over 250 passing yards per game. The Saints offensive line has been better in their last four games, but the pressure rate on Carr still sits at 26%. The pressure rate has not gotten any better, Carr has just taken less sacks from either throwing the ball away or stepping up into the pocket. If Carr can continue this pattern and get the ball down the field, he should eclipse this yardage prop easily.

Chris Olave + Jordan Addison 11+ receptions(-115)

Jordan Addison looks like he could emerge as a top NFL talent at receiver. Even without Justin Jefferson on the field, Addison has still looked the part with 25 targets in the Vikings last three games. On the other sidelines, Chris Olave is still having a productive season even without the big plays that were once expected. Both are target hogs as Olave has been peppered by Derek Carr over the Saints last three games, a whopping 32 times. If both can avoid drops, there is no reason that this prop should not hit.

Long shot of the game

Rashid Shaheed anytime TD scorer(+330)

It just takes one. As Saints fans and opponents have seen throughout his short career, it just takes one play for Shaheed to score a long touchdown. Every time he touches the ball, Shaheed is a legitimate threat. The Saints script plays exclusively for Shaheed because of this big-play ability. For Shaheed, the matchup is very favorable if Carr can withstand the Vikings pass rush. Expect a few long targets to Shaheed already in the game, and it just takes one for this prop to cash.