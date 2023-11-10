Final Saints vs. Vikings Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings have wrapped up their final practice ahead of their Week 9 match up and just two players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

LB Ty Summers (Hamstring)

FB Adam Prentice (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Limited Participation

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

Did Not Participate

RB Kendre Miller (Ankle) OUT

DE Isaiah Foskey (Quadricep) OUT

Minnesota Vikings:

Full Participation

G Chris Reed (Foot) QUESTIONABLE

WR K.J. Osborn (Concussion) QUESTIONABLE

TE Johnny Mundt (Knee)

T Christian Darrisaw (Groin)

WR Jalen Nailor (Hamstring)

Limited Participation

WR Justin Jefferson (Hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

DL Dean Lowry (Groin) DOUBTFUL

LB Brian Asamoah II (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE

TE T.J. Hockenson (Ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Participate

QB Jaren Hall (Concussion) OUT

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.