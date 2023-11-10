The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings have wrapped up their final practice ahead of their Week 9 match up and just two players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game for the Saints.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
LB Demario Davis (Knee)
LB Ty Summers (Hamstring)
FB Adam Prentice (Knee) QUESTIONABLE
Limited Participation
T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)
Did Not Participate
RB Kendre Miller (Ankle) OUT
DE Isaiah Foskey (Quadricep) OUT
Final #Saints vs #Vikings Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/XAAGZq1a69— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) November 10, 2023
Minnesota Vikings:
Full Participation
G Chris Reed (Foot) QUESTIONABLE
WR K.J. Osborn (Concussion) QUESTIONABLE
TE Johnny Mundt (Knee)
T Christian Darrisaw (Groin)
WR Jalen Nailor (Hamstring)
Limited Participation
WR Justin Jefferson (Hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
DL Dean Lowry (Groin) DOUBTFUL
LB Brian Asamoah II (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE
TE T.J. Hockenson (Ribs) QUESTIONABLE
Did Not Participate
QB Jaren Hall (Concussion) OUT
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...