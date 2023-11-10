Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction

Earlier this week, we posted our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the New Orleans Saints after their 2nd win in a row, this time coming at home against the Chicago Bears. Oddly enough, only 49% of voters feel confident that the team is headed in the right direction which is down from last week’s 60%, even though the Saints are currently in 1st place in the NFC and hold the #4 seed in the NFC.

The Saints will hit the road this week to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Let’s hope they can get 3 wins in a row and get those numbers trending back up.

