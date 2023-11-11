College Football Week 11 Open Thread

Happy Saturday everyone! Welcome to the Canal Street Chronicles College Football open thread! This is where we congregate to discuss and dissect each and every one of today’s games on the NCAA Division 1-A (FBS) football schedule. Let’s have some fun and enjoy some stress-free football as we watch the future stars of the NFL today!

Here are the headline games for Week 11:

#3 Michigan at #10 Penn State - FOX

Tulsa at #23 Tulane - ESPN2

#18 Utah at #5 Washington - FOX

#9 Ole Miss at #2 Georgia - ESPN

Florida at #19 LSU - SEC Network

USC at #6 Oregon - FOX

Leave your comments and insight below!