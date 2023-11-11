Saints Week 10 Fantasy Start/Sit

For this week’s start and sit decisions, fantasy leagues are faced with some hard decisions. Another week of fantasy football is upon us, and with it comes the inevitable question: who should I sit and who should I start? With so many factors to consider, it can be tough to make the right decisions. As mentioned last week, the Saints have struggled this season and trying to find valuable points in fantasy leagues has been a struggle.

Note: This list is purely opinion based on personal perspective. Your roster selection can look totally different. Let’s take a look at who to sit/start for week 10.

Derek Carr- Start

A 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears was carried out by Carr who completed 25 of 34 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed three times for three yards. Carr ended a streak of three consecutive 300-yard passing performances against the Bears last week, however he has yet to throw more than two touchdowns in a game this season.

Taysom Hill- Start

Hill gained 52 yards on 11 carries, caught four of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown, and completed one of two pass attempts for a three-yard score in Sunday’s 24-17 win. Following a one-yard loss on a 2nd-and-goal run from the 1-yard line, Hill switched to tight end and caught a two-yard touchdown. Hill then threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson to put the New Orleans Saints within reach of the goal line. With his significant role in the red zone, Hill will be an appealing tight end option in Week 10 fantasy football. Hill continues to take over a substantial portion of goal-line looks under center as he offers a mixture of power running and passing.

Alvin Kamara- Start

A 24-17 win over the Bears featured Kamara rushing nine times for 26 yards and catching four of five targets for 44 yards. The Bears came into this game with the league’s highest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed to running backs, so it wasn’t surprising that Kamara couldn’t find running room against Chicago’s stout run defense. Even though Kamara finished just two receiving yards behind Chris Olave’s team-leading total, Kamara tied his second-lowest target total of the season, as well as his lowest scrimmage yard total in six games. It is likely that he will continue to play both a running back and a pass catcher in Week 10 against the Vikings.

Rashid Shaheed- Sit

Shaheed caught all three targets for 22 yards during the Bears’ 24-17 victory on Sunday. Shaheed was targeted on three short passes by Derek Carr on Sunday. In fantasy football, the speedster’s fantasy production is greatly influenced by his explosiveness after catching the ball and his ability to catch the ball downfield. Among the nine games Shaheed has played this season, five have featured four or fewer targets. With Chris Olave as the No.1 wideout in the future, and Michael Thomas, Juwan Johnson, and Alvin Kamara all competing for short-yardage targets, Shaheed is likely to face competition for downfield targets for some time to come.

Jamaal Williams- Sit

As part of Sunday’s 24-17 victory against Chicago, Williams rushed three times for six yards and caught two of three targets for six yards. In spite of playing 42 offensive snaps this season, Williams still fell behind leading rushers Taysom Hill (52) and Alvin Kamara (26) in the rush. With 346- and 255-yards rushing, respectively, these two account for 20 of the team’s 27 carries Sunday. The team was able to make good use of Williams as a stopgap running back during Kamara’s suspension. Since Kamara and Hill form an effective one-two punch, it appears he will be relegated to a minimal role.

Michael Thomas- Sit

Despite catching one target against Chicago, Thomas was unable to haul in the other. It’s unlikely that Thomas will see such a moderate target share again in the future after seeing at least six targets in each of the first eight games of the season. Still, he’s on pace for career lows in reception yards per game (48.8) and catch percentage (61.3). He will likely fall into the fringe WR3 category in deeper leagues, but he does offer minimal upside in red-zone situations.

Chris Olave- Start

With six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, Olave helped mark another win last Sunday. In the first quarter, Olave scored from eight yards out to tie the score. In addition to catching his second touchdown of 2023, Olave finished with team-high totals in targets, catches and receiving yards while teammate Michael Thomas went without a catch on just one target. With 563 yards and two touchdowns already on the board, Olave is on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season heading into Week 10.

Kendre Miller- Sit

Miller (ankle) didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. Despite the Saints’ best efforts, Miller has not been able to participate in the first two practices of Week 10 so far. Since Jamaal Williams’ return from injured reserve Week 7, Miller has played only a light role, even when healthy. As a result of Miller’s performance in each of the subsequent three games, he played fewer than ten offensive snaps on offense and carried just four times for 10 yards.

Also, sit Jameis Winston, Jimmy Graham and the Saints’ Defense.

