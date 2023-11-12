 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives

5 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 10 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) are on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • RB Kendre Miller
  • DE Isaiah Foskey
  • QB Jake Haener
  • OL Nick Saldiveri
  • TE Jimmy Graham

Minnesota Vikings:

  • QB Jaren Hall
  • TE Nick Mus
  • OT Hakeem Adenjii
  • S Lewis Cine
  • WR Receiver K.J. Osborn
  • LB Brian Asamoah II
  • TE Nick Muse
  • DL Dean Lowry
  • WR Justin Jefferson

