New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives

Week 10 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) are on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- RB Kendre Miller
- DE Isaiah Foskey
- QB Jake Haener
- OL Nick Saldiveri
- TE Jimmy Graham
Minnesota Vikings:
- QB Jaren Hall
- TE Nick Mus
- OT Hakeem Adenjii
- S Lewis Cine
- WR Receiver K.J. Osborn
- LB Brian Asamoah II
- TE Nick Muse
- DL Dean Lowry
- WR Justin Jefferson
