New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives

Week 10 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) are on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

RB Kendre Miller

DE Isaiah Foskey

QB Jake Haener

OL Nick Saldiveri

TE Jimmy Graham

Minnesota Vikings:

QB Jaren Hall

TE Nick Mus

OT Hakeem Adenjii

S Lewis Cine

WR Receiver K.J. Osborn

LB Brian Asamoah II

TE Nick Muse

DL Dean Lowry

WR Justin Jefferson

