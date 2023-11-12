Week 10 late games open thread

Week 10 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Atlanta at Arizona

Detroit at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Dallas

Washington at Seattle

The most important game in the second half of the day is clearly the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s to the Falcons finding a way to lose as only the Falcons can! Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!