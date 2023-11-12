Jets vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Jets tonight in Sin City. These teams haven't had the seasons they were expecting, but still have pride to play for. Will the Raiders continue to ride their momentum after the change at head coach? Can the Jets do anything at quarterback? Let’s tune in and find out!

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

