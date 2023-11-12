Saints vs. Vikings: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online stream and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Vikings in Minnesota today, looking to move their record to 6-4 and keep hold of their lead in the NFC South. The Saints are coming off two-straight victories, while the Vikings are on an NFC-best, four-game win streak. Hopefully the Saints will be the team keeping their win streak alive today.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 10 action:

Game time:

Sunday, November 12th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weather Forecast:

Domed Stadium

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 40.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Daily Norseman

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.