Saints vs. Vikings: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online stream and more

Today:
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
The Saints face the Vikings in Minnesota today, looking to move their record to 6-4 and keep hold of their lead in the NFC South. The Saints are coming off two-straight victories, while the Vikings are on an NFC-best, four-game win streak. Hopefully the Saints will be the team keeping their win streak alive today.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 10 action:
Game time:
Sunday, November 12th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Weather Forecast:
Domed Stadium
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3; Over/Under 40.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
