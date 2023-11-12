Saints vs. Vikings: Week 10 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 10
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
The Saints take on the Vikings in Minnesota today, looking to extend their win streak to three-straight. Both teams enter this game with 5-4 records and these NFC rivals have no love lost. Hopefully the Saints are the ones to improve their record to 6-4 today.
Kickoff:
Sunday, November 12th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Weather Forecast:
Domed Stadium
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3; Over/Under 40.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints winning three in a row! Who Dat!
