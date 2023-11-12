Saints vs. Vikings: Week 10 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 10

The Saints take on the Vikings in Minnesota today, looking to extend their win streak to three-straight. Both teams enter this game with 5-4 records and these NFC rivals have no love lost. Hopefully the Saints are the ones to improve their record to 6-4 today.

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 12th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weather Forecast:

Domed Stadium

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 40.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Daily Norseman

Here’s to the Saints winning three in a row! Who Dat!

