Broncos vs. Bills: Monday Night Football open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos tonight in upstate New York. Buffalo is battling for the AFC East lead while Denver is fighting for credibility. Will Buffalo rebound from their primetime loss last week? Can Denver recapture the momentum from their Week 8 upset win? Let’s tune in to find out!

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN/ABC

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!