As many New Orleans Saints fans know, Sean Payton coached teams were notoriously slow starters. That same trend could hold true for his new team with a win this week. The Denver Broncos travel to face the Buffalo Bills to close NFL week 10 on Monday Night Football. Denver won two straight games before their bye week while the Bills have lost two of their last three. Has the window closed on the Bills while also opening on the Broncos? This week should go a long way in showing the NFL world which team is a contender. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 10 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 10 props and best bets

Denver Broncos game line +8.5(-142)

The Broncos are coming off of their bye and now travel to face the struggling Bills. Russell Wilson has played better than some might realize while Josh Allen has struggled so far this season. This game is likely to have huge playoff implications in the wild card race for both teams. Sean Payton is usually very good when given an extra week to prepare, so the Bills are going to need to use their home field advantage to cover the seven points being given to them by the sportsbooks. Both of these teams are very similar against the spread, terrible. The Bills are covering the spread just 33% of the time while the Broncos are worse at 31%. It is for this reason to tease this line up one-and-a-half to put some cushion between the teams to hopefully hit the spread.

Javonte Williams over 55.5 rushing yards(-115)

Javonte Williams is starting to look more and more like the player he was before his injury last season. Williams has increased his snap counts in recent weeks, climbing to 60% of the rushes for the Broncos. In his last game, Williams actually had nearly 70% of the total rushes for the team. The Bills are mediocre on defense against the rush, so Williams should have a good matchup. Over the Broncos last three games, Williams is averaging over four yards per carry, which has increased over the season. He is likely to get well over 15 rushes this game which is plenty to eclipse 56 yards.

Josh Allen pass + rush yards over 311.5(-115)

Josh Allen is going to do Josh Allen things every game. He is going to sling the rock and run over defenders to try and will the Bills to a win. With the Bills struggling, Allen might go even further into being a gunslinger. The matchup is juicy as well though. Going into the season, the Broncos were expecting their defense to be one of the league’s best but that has not yet happened. Allen will take advantage of the soft matchup to easily eclipse 312 all-purpose yards.

Long shot of the night

Adam Trautman anytime TD scorer(+370)

Surprisingly, Adam Trautman runs the third most routes for the Broncos so far this season. Of course, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are first and second, but Trautman has stepped into a utility-type role for the Broncos. The Bills defense is decent in every area, but the extra week of preparation is going to help the Broncos in the red zone. Sean Payton will have some special plays drawn up and he loves to use tight ends and fullbacks like Trautman for his razzle-dazzle type plays. Look for some trick plays in the red zone and Adam Trautman to score in primetime.