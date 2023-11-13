The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ loss to the Vikings

The Good: Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints fell behind early but the passing game in the fourth quarter almost got them back in it. Chris Olave had arguably his best game of the season, catching 6 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Rookie A.T. Perry also caught the first two passes of his career for 38 yards and a touchdown. Michael Thomas got involved on the first play of the game but unfortunately got injured, however thankfully it does not look too serious. Once Jameis Winston entered the game the offense started to move, but also turned it over twice. The receivers did their part, but the Saints cannot continue to falter in game winning drive situations.

The Bad: First Half Defense

The Saints have been starting slow on defense for the last few weeks, and this time it finally caught up with them. The Viking scored 21 points in the second quarter on their way to jumping out to a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter. The Saints would shut the Vikings out for the remaining 25 minutes of the game, but the 24-point lead would prove insurmountable.

The Ugly: Injuries

The Saints finally were healthy headed into this game, but unfortunately suffered injuries to multiple starters against the Vikings. Injured players include Michael Thomas, Derek Carr, and Marshon Lattimore, who was taken to the locker room on a cart. None of the injuries appeared to be very serious, and the Saints do have a bye coming up. The problem however is after the bye the Saints have their most important game of the year so far against the Falcons, a game which will be for the lead in the division. If the Saints aren’t fully healthy, they will be in more trouble than they already are headed down the stretch.

